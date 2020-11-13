© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Japanese Town Uses Robot Wolf To Scare Away Bears

Published November 13, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Officials in the Japanese town of Takikawa saw bears roaming around, and they were worried about an attack. So their solution?

(SOUNDBITE OF ROBOT SCREECHING)

KING: That is the Monster Wolf. It's a fur-covered scarecrow with a wolf head. When it senses movement, its red eyes flash. And it starts screeching and howling. So far, it's been working. Officials say no bear sightings have been reported since. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.