Pennsylvanians React To Biden's Presidential Win

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Joe Biden won the most votes ever in a presidential election and almost 5 million more than Donald Trump. He also won the Electoral College by a large margin. And in cities across America, his supporters have taken to the streets to celebrate.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORNS HONKING, CHEERING)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The call came after the announcement of another batch of votes from Pennsylvania. There had been days of such announcements, but Saturday's just before noon was the one to put the state out of President Trump's reach, shutting off his path to reelection. In Philadelphia, Shayne Rasay said it felt like she had been waiting four years for this moment. Now she's hoping President-elect Joe Biden and his future VP, Kamala Harris, do what they've promised and unite the country.

SHAYNE RASAY: That's a tall order, I think, for any incoming president. But I feel that, with their leadership, we can unite as a party and move on.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And in that same city, on that same day, a supporter of the president who gave her name as Andi just couldn't believe it.

ANDI: They told us that Biden was going to win in a landslide. They're just trying to demoralize us. I'm watching for progress and updates. I'm watching for the recounts.