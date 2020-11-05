© 2021
Kentucky Town Elects French Bulldog Named Wilbur As Mayor

Published November 5, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here's one election race we won't have to wait to call. In the Kentucky town of Rabbit Hash, a new mayor has been elected - a French bulldog named Wilbur. Wilbur handily unseated incumbent Brynneth Paltrow, a rescued pit bull mix, earning 13,143 votes - the highest winning total recorded in the canine election. The city's historical society holds a dog election every three years. Here's hoping the transfer of power pawsed (ph) peacefully. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.