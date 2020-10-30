London Cathedral Holds Memorial For Beloved Stray Cat

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A stray cat found in London's Southwark Cathedral received a memorable name, Doorkins Magnificat. People came to the cathedral just to see her. She got her own Twitter account. How do you work the keyboard with those paws? Anyway, she died last month. And this week, the dean of the cathedral livestreamed a memorial service. He says, quote, "This little cat who arrived at our door did more to bring people to this place than I will ever do." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.