Georgia Food Writer Serves Tiny Meals At Her Restaurant For A Chipmunk

Published October 30, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what do you do if you're a food writer without much work in a pandemic? Well, Angela Hansberger decided to open her own restaurant. It has exactly one customer, a chipmunk she named Thelonious Munk, who she serves artful, miniature dinners to on a teeny picnic table, like sushi, one grain of rice at a time, or ramen with just two little noodles. Her cat likes to watch through the window. And he's getting hungry. When is his dinnertime? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.