TikTok Video Leads Woman In Indonesia To Find Her Twin Sister

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here's a modern-day fairy tale for you. A young woman in Indonesia sees someone who looks just like her in a video on TikTok. She reaches out and discovers it is actually her identical twin sister. Trena and Treni had not been together since they were babies, when sectarian unrest forced their family apart. Now they're 24 years old. Treni took a long train ride across the country to reunite with her sister last week. And now they're making videos together. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.