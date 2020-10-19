© 2021
Swiss Couple Name Their Newborn 'Twifia' To Save On Internet Costs

Published October 19, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Raising kids is expensive - no secret there - but one Swiss couple can take Wi-Fi charges off that list of costs. The couple responded to an ad from Twifi, a Swiss Internet provider. Here was the deal - name your child after the company and get free Internet for 18 years. So the couple did just that - named their newborn daughter Twifia. To be fair, it's her second middle name. But it counts. They say they're going to put their Wi-Fi savings into an account in her name - Twifia. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.