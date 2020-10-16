Hormel Is Giving Out Face Masks So The Scent Of Bacon Can Follow You Everywhere

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. For many people, the smell of bacon is one of the joys of the morning. But why limit it to the morning or to the kitchen? Bacon-maker Hormel wants you to enjoy it always, so they've come out with a limited supply of bacon-scented face masks (laughter). They call it Breathable Bacon, featuring the latest in pork-scented technology. Each mask is also decorated with pictures of bacon, so anybody who sees you will know where that smell comes from. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.