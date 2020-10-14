© 2021
Baby Born On Maine Island Is The First In Nearly A Century

Published October 14, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Azalea Belle Gray. She's a newborn baby and a pioneer. Her family lives on an island in Maine that has no hospital, and she is the first baby born on that island in 93 years. The first five children of Erin and Aaron Gray were born on the mainland. The Bangor Daily News reports that Miss Gray broke the streak - the first home birth on the island since her own grandfather in 1927. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.