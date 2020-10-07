© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Firefighters Called To Rescue Cat In Sealed Metal Donation Bin

Published October 7, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A man in London freaked out when he dropped some clothes into a sealed donation bin and heard a cat meowing. Alan McElligott called authorities. Then he ran out and got some cat food in case the cat had been in there for a few days. When firefighters and police arrived, they cracked open the metal box and found a battery-operated stuffed toy. The FurReal Friends cat toy is clearly pretty fur-realistic (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.