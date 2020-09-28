© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Luxury Brand Moschino Pulls Some Strings During Milan Fashion Week

Published September 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. During Milan Fashion Week, the luxury brand Moschino hosted moguls like Anna Wintour at its runway show. But there were some strings attached - literally. To keep things pandemic-friendly, Moschino replaced all its spectators and models with puppets. Designers created itty-bitty dresses and accessories for the marionette models. If any of the pieces caught your eye, don't worry. They'll be available in 2021 in regular human sizes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.