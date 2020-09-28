Luxury Brand Moschino Pulls Some Strings During Milan Fashion Week

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. During Milan Fashion Week, the luxury brand Moschino hosted moguls like Anna Wintour at its runway show. But there were some strings attached - literally. To keep things pandemic-friendly, Moschino replaced all its spectators and models with puppets. Designers created itty-bitty dresses and accessories for the marionette models. If any of the pieces caught your eye, don't worry. They'll be available in 2021 in regular human sizes.