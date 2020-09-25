Australian Airline Selling Fully Stocked Bar Carts From Retired Planes

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Remember commercial flights - the dim lighting, the ding of a flight attendant call button, those metal bar carts they wheeled down the aisle? Maybe you want to recreate that experience in your home for whatever reason. Australian airline Qantas is auctioning off fully stocked bar carts from their retired 747 jets. They come with champagne, snacks and even first class throw pillows. You can ask all your guests - peanuts or pretzels? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.