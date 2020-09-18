© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Navy Fighter Pilot Program Fines Students For 'Topgun' Quotes

Published September 18, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF KENNY LOGGINS SONG, "DANGER ZONE")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. No surprise many actual TOPGUN trainees are fans of the Tom Cruise classic...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TOP GUN")

TOM CRUISE: (As Maverick) I feel the need - the need for speed.

ANTHONY EDWARDS: (As Goose) ...The need for speed.

GREENE: But a retired instructor from the elite Navy fighter pilot program tells Business Insider that using that or any other quote from the movie brings a fine of $5. When that happens, someone surely tells the trainee, your ego is writing checks your body can't cash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.