© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

McDonald's Runs Low On Ingredients For Travis Scott Quarter Pounder

Published September 17, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF TRAVIS SCOTT'S "SICKO MODE")

GREENE: McDonald's Travis Scott Meal is just a quarter pounder with the rapper's favorites - cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries, barbecue sauce and a Sprite, plus a side order of incredible branding, right? So good that McDonald's supplies are running low. The fast-food chain tweeted out, it wouldn't be a collab if it didn't sell out in some stores, right? Until then, I guess it means more people blasting this song and telling the cashier, you know why I'm here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.