Alphorns Are The Perfect Instrument For Social Distancing

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Germans are reviving the perfect musical instrument for social distancing - alphorns.

(SOUNDBITE OF ALPHORNS PLAYING)

MARTIN: The large wooden horns can be more than 10 feet in length. They are traditional in the Alps, and they sound like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ALPHORNS PLAYING)

MARTIN: These professional alphorn players serenaded the German city of Dresden from the top of a towering apartment building this weekend - a very 2020 use of an instrument built to be heard from miles in the 19th-century Alps.