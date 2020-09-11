© 2021
Postcard Finally Arrives In Mail 100 Years Later

Published September 11, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There is snail mail, and then there is this. A postcard addressed to Roy McQueen just arrived in Belding, Mich., a hundred years after it was put in the mail. Brittany Keech found it inside her mailbox this week, a Halloween postcard from Flossie Burgess postmarked October 29, 1920. It's addressed to her cousins and has a one-cent George Washington stamp in the corner. Keech is trying to find the family to return the postcard. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.