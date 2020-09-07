Hundreds Gather In German Church To Hear Composition's Chord Change

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hundreds gathered in a German church Sunday to hear a chord change almost seven years in the making. A custom organ has been playing a composition called "As Slow As Possible" for the past 19 years. The full piece will take 639 years. Here's a small taste of the action.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Stay tuned for another chord change in 2022.