Birthday Whisky Gifts Will Translate Into House Downpayment

Published September 7, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Every birthday, even when he was a kid, Matthew Robinson's dad got him the same present - a bottle of 18-year-old Macallan single malt. With one rule, though - don't open the bottle. Matthew is now 28. He's legally able to drink, but he doesn't plan to. The whisky is worth nearly $53,000. He recently put the bottles up for sale and hopes to use the money for a down payment on a house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.