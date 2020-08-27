Massachusetts Couple Pick A Remarkable Year To Get Married

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. 2020, man, it's been rough to say the least. Aaron Sawitsky and Denice McClure had to delay their wedding multiple times because of the pandemic. When they finally got to say their vows, this happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARON SAWITSKY: Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year.

DENICE MCCLURE: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF THUNDER CLAPPING)

MARTIN: A bolt of lightning hits the lake behind them. Aaron says the moment perfectly captured 2020 thus far. And it's a heck of a way to ring in some nuptials. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.