Amid Pandemic Concerns, KFC Suspends 'Finger Lickin' Good' Slogan

Published August 26, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Experts say avoid touching your face, which would seem to include licking your fingers. As an old movie says, you don't know where that finger's been. That's bad news for KFC, which says its chicken is finger lickin' good. Now, licking your fingers when you're already eating likely doesn't matter, but facing complaints, KFC dropped the slogan. Packaging blurs the words finger and lickin', so the revised slogan simply says it's good. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.