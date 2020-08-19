Imagine Snow In August. Not Just Any Snow: Chocolate Snow

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. On a hot summer day, take a moment to imagine snow in August. Now imagine chocolate snow in August. In a Swiss town, a chocolate factory's ventilator malfunctioned. It spewed tiny particles of cocoa into the air. A chocolate dusting coated the immediate vicinity. At least one car turned brown. Ever turn your face upward in winter and try to catch a snowflake on your tongue? Hopefully someone thought to try that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.