Girl Scouts Announce A New Cookie For Their 2021 Lineup

Published August 19, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Get ready Girl Scout cookie lovers - there is a new flavor entering the ring. It is called Toast-Yay. You have to say it like that because there's an exclamation point right there at the end. The new cookie is going to taste like French toast, and it is shaped like French toast - a very small piece of toast topped with icing. The Girl Scouts of America announced they will begin selling these cookies in January 2021 online and through virtual cookie booths. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.