© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

After Pandemic Lockdown, Centenarian Gets Frog Tattoo

Published August 18, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. One-hundred-and-three-year-old Dorothy Pollock of Holton, Mich., has lived. She's a former bartender and drug store sales clerk, and she worked well into her 90s. But there was one thing Dorothy had not yet done - get a tattoo of a frog. And so she did. Dorothy, who recently moved out of a nursing home and in with her grandson, told The Washington Post that after being in COVID-19 lockdown, I thought it was time to start living again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.