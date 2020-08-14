© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Wutang Clan's RZA Composes New Ice Cream Truck Song

Published August 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Summer sounds like an ice cream truck coming down the street, doesn't it? But it turns out that jingle "Turkey In The Straw" has a racist past. So RZA of the Wu-tang Clan has composed a new siren song. The jingle is available for free to all ice cream trucks.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RZA: We wanted to make a melody that includes all communities - that's good for every driver, every kid.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KING: He says this song is made with love. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.