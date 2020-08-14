Wutang Clan's RZA Composes New Ice Cream Truck Song

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Summer sounds like an ice cream truck coming down the street, doesn't it? But it turns out that jingle "Turkey In The Straw" has a racist past. So RZA of the Wu-tang Clan has composed a new siren song. The jingle is available for free to all ice cream trucks.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RZA: We wanted to make a melody that includes all communities - that's good for every driver, every kid.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KING: He says this song is made with love. It's MORNING EDITION.