Bottle Of Whiskey From Sunken Cargo Ship Is Up For Auction

Published August 11, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When a cargo ship called the SS Politician sunk off the coast of Scotland almost 80 years ago, it was carrying an especially spirited load - 28,000 cases of whisky. The story of the shipwreck became so famous it even inspired a novel called "Whisky Galore." Now one of the bottles is up for auction. The auction company specifically says it is not safe to drink. But it could be a neat addition to someone's top shelf. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.