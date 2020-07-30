© 2021
Quarterback Tom Brady Mentioned In New York Woman's Death Notice

Published July 30, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Everyone loves to hate Tom Brady, right? As a Steelers fan, I share that sentiment. And apparently, disdain for the former New England Patriots quarterback transcends life. A recent death notice for Carole Scarsella, who lived outside Buffalo, included just these words, she hated Tom Brady. Her granddaughter tweeted, I miss her endlessly. But I'm glad she is remembered. And the people of Buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.