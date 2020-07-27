© 2021
Google Employees Can Work From Home Until July 2021

By Shannon Bond
Published July 27, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
Tech companies such as Google are letting many employees work remotely for the long haul.

Google is letting its employees work from home for at least another year — a sign that the technology industry is expecting disruption from the coronavirus pandemic to linger for a long time.

The company had expected most employees to return to the office by the end of this year and has reopened some offices around the world.

Now, CEO Sundar Pichai has told staff by email: "To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office."

Google has 123,000 full-time employees and another 122,000 temporary, vendor and contract workers, according to worker organizers.

When the coronavirus first hit the U.S. this year, tech companies were among the first employers to move to remote work and to cancel big events. Now, several months into the pandemic, some companies are rethinking the way they work over the long term.

For example, Facebook, Twitter and Square have all said that some employees will be able to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
