© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Friends Keep 1992 Promise To Share Lottery Jackpot

Published July 24, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

When we make promises to friends, we keep them, right? Two men in Wisconsin, Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney, promised each other in 1992 that if either of them won the Powerball jackpot, they would share the money. And guess what? Tom won last month - $22 million, which he is going to share with Joseph, who is an avid fisherman. Actually, Joseph told The Associated Press that when Tom called him about the jackpot, his response was, are you jerking my bobber? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.