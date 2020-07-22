That's A Lot Of Cake: Record Set For World's Largest Lamington

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There is a new world's largest lamington. A lamington is a spongy cake with chocolate and coconut, and a New Zealand charity has set a new Guinness World Record after baking a roughly 6,000-pound cake. One of the chefs told the New Zealand Herald it took 13,000 eggs, over 1,400 pounds of sugar and over 1,100 pounds of flour to create this behemoth which outweighed the previous winner by nearly a thousand pounds. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.