© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

College Student Bikes Across Europe To Return Home During Pandemic

Published July 15, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When the pandemic arrived, a college student was stuck in Scotland. Kleon Papadimitriou lingered too long in Aberdeen, couldn't get a flight home to Greece, so he bicycled home across Europe. It took him seven weeks, camping at night in fields, social distancing. He tells CNN he also visited friends, a little hard for an introvert. After 2,175 miles, he says he is home and ready for the next big thing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.