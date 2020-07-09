Florida Library Warns Readers Not To Microwave Books

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Microwaves are good for lots of things - frozen meals, popcorn, Hot Pockets. But librarians in Florida are reminding people that books do not belong in the microwave. The Tampa Bay Times reports that charred books started showing up in return piles a week ago. Turns out readers had been microwaving books to sanitize them in the age of COVID. Microwaving the books - I know we're all being pushed to extremes, but I'm pretty sure you can just use hand sanitizer, guys. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.