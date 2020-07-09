© 2021
British Police Department Sends Message: Don't Call Us For Misdelivered Packages

Published July 9, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A British police department is begging - don't involve the police if your freezer is delivered to the wrong address. Without naming names, the West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter that a misdelivered appliance is no reason to call 999, which is the British 911. The department often tweets out reminders like this. They also want Brits to know it is not OK to call 999 just because you lost your phone. And, no, they will not get you a new one either. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.