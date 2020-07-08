Reba's Big Adventure: Hen Hops Into Instacart Shopper's Car Trunk

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A little hen named Reba had a big adventure this week when she hopped into the trunk of an Instacart shopper. Reba rode with the delivery person all the way to the local Costco, where he discovered her and assumed that he'd been pranked - because how does a chicken get in your trunk? He left Reba wandering in the parking lot. Reba's owners were contacted on social media by some good Samaritans who returned her. And Reba has a real good story to tell her friends. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.