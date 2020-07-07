© 2021
Turkish Man Transforms Into A Couch Potato Paraglider

Published July 7, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. More people than usual were stuck at home in the United States this holiday weekend, but there's a Turkish paraglider who took his love of being a couch potato to the extreme. Hasan Kaval rigged up a whole flying living room set - sofa, lamp, TV and all - and he soared high above the city of Oludeniz. The daredevil was not even strapped in. At one point, he changes into slippers, all mind-numbingly high over the gorgeous Turkish coast. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.