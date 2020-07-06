Wildlife Rescuer In Alaska Saves Bald Eagle Trapped In Tree

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Wildlife rescuers in Alaska got a uniquely American assignment this Fourth of July. They saved a bald eagle trapped 40 feet up in a spruce tree. The Juneau Empire reports a rescuer got all the way up there with climbing spikes on his shoes and carried down an injured but conscious bald eagle. She was airlifted to a raptor center in Sitka for treatment. Her rescuers say she was alert and feisty when she got on that airplane.