Starbucks' Barista Tipped Handsomely After Customer Tried To Shame Him

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Starbucks barista in San Diego refused to serve a woman who was not wearing a mask, so no tip for him, right? The woman even took his picture and put it on Facebook to shame him. But people weren't feeling it. They started commenting in support of the barista. Someone created a virtual tip jar for him. His tip from many people - around $90,000. Nice haul, man. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.