90-Year-Old Grandmother Scales Mountain Without Leaving Her House

Published June 25, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A 90-year-old grandmother in Scotland just scaled a mountain, took her 2 1/2 months. And she did it without leaving her house. Margaret Payne told the Associated Press that she just climbed a flight of stairs every day until she reached the top 282 times. That's equal to summiting Scotland's Suilven mountain, a height of nearly 2,400 feet. Her efforts were a way to raise money for charity. She even got a donation from Prince Charles. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.