Japanese Printing Company Makes Edible Notepads, Coffee Flavored Pens

Published June 19, 2020 at 5:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You know when you're in a meeting trying to focus but your stomach keeps rumbling because you're hungry? A Japanese company has a discreet solution, snacking on your notepad. The printing company made paper edible. It even offers markers with coffee-flavored ink to kick that bland paper taste. The product gives a new meaning to the phrase working lunch. Although, hopefully, you did not write down anything you actually needed to remember. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.