Read President Trump's Executive Order On Policing

Published June 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT

President Trump unveiled an executive order on Tuesday as part of what he called an administration commitment to address the national protests over policing in black communities.

Trump and members of Congress have vowed to change federal practices — and, potentially, federal law — following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Other deaths of black Americans involving law enforcement also have contributed to the sense in Washington that more action is required, which helped spur Trump's announcement.

Read the document here:

