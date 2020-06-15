English Woman Hatches Ducks From Store-Bought Eggs

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The eggs you buy at the supermarket are not usually supposed to hatch. Charli Lello's did. She was furloughed from her job, so she passed some time incubating duck eggs that she bought at the store. A month after putting them in the incubator, ducklings began to emerge from their shells. She hopes they'll live a happy life with the chicken she already owns. And she has named them Peep, Beep and Meep.