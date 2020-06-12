© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Girls' Bracelets Raise Money For Black Businesses, Food Drives In Minneapolis

Published June 12, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Kamryn Johnson wanted to support her community in Minneapolis, so the 9-year-old and her friends started selling homemade bracelets to donate to black businesses and food drives in the city. Their group, Bracelets for Unity and Justice, sells each bracelet for $5 or less. But some people are giving $10, $20, even $100. In a week, the group has raised about $40,000, doing good in the world from your own front yard. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.