Bootsy Collins Shares A New Song, Plus His Thoughts On Gratitude During A Crisis

Our Daily Breather is a series where we ask writers and artists to recommend one thing that's helping them get through the days of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Who: Bootsy Collins

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Recommendation: Gratitude

During this quarantine, I've had the opportunity to complete work on a few important projects, including recording a funk version of Indiana University's "Fight Song."

After the coronavirus hit, the "Fight Song" had even more meaning. During the recording process, we watched the school's different music departments come together for the very first time, working hand in hand: teachers, band members, band leaders, recording engineers, drumline, choir and dancers. I can see this world coming together that very same way, under the proper leadership, guidance and management. When I awake in the morning, I start my day with being thankful. I ask for guidance so that I can speak truth to myself first, then I put on other people's shoes so I can see from their perspective. I can't leave the room until I know this day ain't about me, but more about the gifts I have to bring to the table for all people to share and be uplifted.

I just finished mastering a song with that focus, and I titled it "Stars." I called on several of my friends from all over the world to record this song: the American philosopher Dr. Cornel West, Manou Gallo from the Ivory Coast, Béla Fleck, Olvido Ruiz from Cuba and a young inspiring singer named EmiSunshine. The song is a symbol of people power and love through unity and compassion for one another. All living beings gotta share the air — it makes good sense to care. After all, our planet Earth is our mothership, and everybody is a star from the sky!

Thanks for allowing me to share "Stars." Embrace it!

Bootsy Collins' album The Power of the One will be out in October. All proceeds from the streams and downloads of his new song, "Stars," will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

