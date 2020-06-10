© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Vatican Museums Reopen To Smaller Crowds Amid Pandemic

Published June 10, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. COVID-19 has been devastating for Italians and their economy. But for some, there has been a small silver lining - fewer tourists crowding Italy's cultural sites. When the Vatican Museums reopened last week, residents in Rome lined up to see the Sistine Chapel up close without the crowd. Some saw it for the very first time. The Vatican even adjusted its hours to allow locals to come after work. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.