Customer Helps Florida Diner Stay In Business During Pandemic

Published June 9, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Bill's Cafe, a diner in Naples, Fla., almost closed when the coronavirus shut down businesses. But a regular at Bill's stepped in. The customer, who is staying anonymous, sent 100 sandwiches per day from the restaurant to Naples Community Hospital right across the street. Those delivery orders brought in $40,000 over the course of eight weeks. Owner Bill Salley told WINK News in Florida the gesture saved his cafe. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.