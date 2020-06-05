© 2021
Michigan Teenager Survives Coronavirus, Graduates High School

Published June 5, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Alijah Cromartie has two reasons to celebrate. The Michigan teenager graduated from high school and from COVID-19. He spent more than two months in the hospital. He was even put on a ventilator, but he was just discharged. To commemorate, hospital staff staged a graduation procession. A video shows them lining a hospital hall and clapping as Alijah walks past them in a crimson cap and gown with a huge smile on his face. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.