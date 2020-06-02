© 2021
Cities Around The World Hold Protests In Response To George Floyd's Death

Published June 2, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Cities around the world have held protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In London, they took a knee for nine minutes, the time Officer Derek Chauvin had Floyd pinned down. In Berlin, a mural of Floyd appeared on a remnant of the Berlin Wall. And New Zealanders ignored COVID restrictions to march. On the placards, through the megaphones, their message is universal - Black Lives Matter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.