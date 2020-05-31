Being Black In America Today: Share Your Experience

Across the country, a national reckoning with race has sparked wide-ranging debates on defunding police, racial profiling, public monuments and systemic racism. This comes as protests continue nationwide, sparked by high-profile deaths of African Americans. Many of them have become household names: George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, to name a few.

Meanwhile, polls show a majority of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement. But divisions are emerging among politicians. President Trump has been accused of stoking racial tensions, calling the Black Lives Matter slogan a "symbol of hate." And former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger, has called the protests a wake-up call but stopped short of supporting defunding police.

NPR would like to hear about your personal experience as a black person in America. Please share your story, and a reporter might contact you.

