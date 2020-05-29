N.H. High School Changes Venue For In-Person Commencement Ceremony

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Next month, a New Hampshire high school will hold an in-person commencement ceremony with a slight change of venue. Kennett High's class of 2020 will graduate atop nearby Cranmore Mountain. The school's hundred-plus seniors will ride a ski lift, receive their diplomas and take a portrait against a scenic backdrop. With social distancing, the entire ceremony could take up to seven hours, and then the new grads and their guests will have nowhere to go but down.