N.H. High School Changes Venue For In-Person Commencement Ceremony

Published May 29, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Next month, a New Hampshire high school will hold an in-person commencement ceremony with a slight change of venue. Kennett High's class of 2020 will graduate atop nearby Cranmore Mountain. The school's hundred-plus seniors will ride a ski lift, receive their diplomas and take a portrait against a scenic backdrop. With social distancing, the entire ceremony could take up to seven hours, and then the new grads and their guests will have nowhere to go but down. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.