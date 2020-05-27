© 2021
Married Couple In Idaho Racks Up 2nd Guinness World Record

Published May 27, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Marriage is all about teamwork. Just ask Idaho couple David and Jennifer Rush. They smashed the Guinness World Record for most T-shirts put on in one minute by a team of two. Jennifer put 32 tees on David in just 60 seconds, squeaking past the previous record of 31. It was a big moment but hardly the couple's first. Jennifer previously helped her husband achieve the fastest time to wrap a person in cling wrap. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.