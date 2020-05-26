© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Oklahoma Church Members Find Musical Inspiration In Their Kitchens

Published May 26, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Members of an Oklahoma church found inspiration in their kitchens during a Zoom call to recreate a song for our times. It started with appliances opening and closing.

(SOUNDBITE OF BANGING KITCHEN APPLIANCES)

GREENE: Then they added percussion on coffee mugs, also bowls and a wine glass. The buzz of a blender, a toaster a kitchen timer, until...

(SOUNDBITE OF BOBBY MCFERRIN SONG, "DON'T WORRY, BE HAPPY")

GREENE: "Don't Worry, Be Happy." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.